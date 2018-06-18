With a debate over controversial casino legislation and an LDP presidential election looming, Summer 2018 is set to be a busy one...
Regulation of AirBnB-style properties in Japan is necessary, but the country's new laws will cause disruption for tens of thousands of tourists...
Shinzo Abe relies on the North Korean threat to argue for constitutional reform in Japan - which means the Trump-Kim summit may...
As South Korea and the U.S. soften their stances on North Korea ahead of the Trump-Kim summit, Japan remains committed to the...
A nasty tackle by a Nihon University American Football player made headlines last week - but the problems it reflects are endemic...
Of the Abe Administration's many scandals, the issue of hidden mission logs from SDF operations in Iraq and South Sudan is perhaps...
The faltering of the #MeToo movement in Japan is no surprise - lacking the decades of groundwork on women's rights and consent...
For those who keep a finger on the pulse of Japanese politics, the close relationship between advertising giant Dentsu and the ruling...
Over a year after music streaming behemoth Spotify launched in Japan, Japan still has the lowest use of streaming music services of...
As Japan takes on a more proactive leadership role in Asia, the country finds itself facing a dilemma familiar to other liberal...